Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 184.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,327 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $28,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Somerset Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 166,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 110,414 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 363,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 267,837 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

