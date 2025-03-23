Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $911,000 Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,056,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,274,000 after acquiring an additional 730,442 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.83. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MWA

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,408.48. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.