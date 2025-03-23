Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.
LC stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $18.75.
LC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.
