Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Stock Performance

LC stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,508.30. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 148,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,471.84. The trade was a 15.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $606,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LC

LendingClub Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.