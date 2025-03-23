Music Stocks To Follow Now – March 21st

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, concert promoters, and music equipment manufacturers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the economic trends and growth potential of the music sector, which can be influenced by factors like changing consumer habits and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $214.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,014,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,790,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.74. 24,842,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,222,375. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,430,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,984,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $322.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

