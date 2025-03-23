Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fluor were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Fluor by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 742,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,437,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,092,000 after buying an additional 457,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR opened at $37.72 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Baird R W lowered Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

