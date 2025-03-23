Boston Partners Sells 263,547 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263,547 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,714,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after buying an additional 39,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,526,000 after buying an additional 96,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after buying an additional 86,742 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $229,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,704. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.