Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,440 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,643,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 34,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,273,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.09.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

