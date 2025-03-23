Boston Partners Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after buying an additional 1,547,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,844,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,898,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,545,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 439,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,623,000 after purchasing an additional 137,279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $177.21 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $159.39 and a one year high of $207.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

