Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 102,731 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 597.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,731 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Finally, Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,511,000.

ICVT opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $89.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1466 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

