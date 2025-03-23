Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Farahi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,059,477.20. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

