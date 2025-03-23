Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 23,118 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 821.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $70.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $820.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

