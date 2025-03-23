Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.57 Million Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,443.35. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $649,090.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,058.36. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,831 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $292.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.34. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.83 and a 12-month high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSWI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

