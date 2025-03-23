Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insperity were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Stock Performance
NYSE:NSP opened at $86.51 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.02.
Insperity Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Insperity
In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson bought 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,479. The trade was a 11.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Insperity
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Insperity
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.