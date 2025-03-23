Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insperity were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $86.51 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Insperity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 99.59%.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson bought 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,479. The trade was a 11.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

