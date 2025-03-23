Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.04 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 64.20 ($0.83), with a volume of 8656249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.03).

Big Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.51.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies is the parent company of Buddi, which was founded in 2005 by its current CEO, Sara Murray, following an initial idea to create a GPS device small enough for a child to carry. Today, Big Technologies is a proven supplier of innovative and high-quality products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry.

Featured Stories

