AXQ Capital LP Sells 8,961 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

AXQ Capital LP cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in News were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in News by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in News by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. News Co. has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

