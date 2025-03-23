Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Santander assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.71. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $6.30 per share. This is a boost from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.