Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 10,411 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth $643,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 385.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,778. This trade represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Limbach Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $940.60 million, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Articles

