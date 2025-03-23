Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1 Million in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 76,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 49,714 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,755.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 254,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

CWK opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

