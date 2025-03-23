Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $232,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

SEM opened at $16.55 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Select Medical

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.