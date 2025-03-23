Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIHL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Articles

