Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 14,042 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE VRT opened at $88.58 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

