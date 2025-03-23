Intech Investment Management LLC Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $49.85 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

About Dynatrace



Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

