ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $114,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.79 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

