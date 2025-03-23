Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,140 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 142,450,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $115,133,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after buying an additional 417,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 741,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,160,000 after buying an additional 317,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $213.47 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $218.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.80. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.