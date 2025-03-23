Marcus Bertilson Sells 27,599 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) COO Marcus Bertilson sold 27,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $312,696.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,527.66. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Weave Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

WEAV opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $865.81 million, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.96. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 139.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,210 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the third quarter worth $291,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 20.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 347,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 58,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 11.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,475 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 36.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 65,790 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

