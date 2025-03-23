Marcus Bertilson Sells 27,599 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) COO Marcus Bertilson sold 27,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $312,696.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,527.66. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Weave Communications Trading Up 0.7 %
WEAV opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $865.81 million, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.96. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $17.63.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday, February 21st.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
