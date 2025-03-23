Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in AutoNation by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $167.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $198.50. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.71.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

