American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $223,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 32.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 1,447.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $268.32 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

