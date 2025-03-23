American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,139,432 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $150,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $89.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.