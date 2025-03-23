21,000 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $369.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

