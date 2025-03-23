American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 744,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $233,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $332.71 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $245.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -368.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.15.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

