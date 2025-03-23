Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,978 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $121,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,592 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 930,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,772,000 after acquiring an additional 845,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,382,000 after acquiring an additional 453,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,378,000 after acquiring an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $130.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.