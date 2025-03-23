Sei Investments Co. Has $107.38 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $107,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $84.99.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

