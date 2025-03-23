Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 41,150 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth $99,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 37.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $19.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.95. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.46. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

