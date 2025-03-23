Sei Investments Co. Has $91.62 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206,262 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $91,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

