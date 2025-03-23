Sei Investments Co. Has $109.31 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,083 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $109,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $24,596,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 179,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 55,539 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE C opened at $71.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.