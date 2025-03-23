Insider Buying: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Director Purchases 875 Shares of Stock

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $12,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,502. This trade represents a 1.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Whitestone REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $728.56 million, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

