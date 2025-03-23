Larry Gene Swets Jr. Acquires 3,500 Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP) Stock

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) Director Larry Gene Swets Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$10,395.00.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of TSE:GFP opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.33. GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.65 and a 1 year high of C$9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GreenFirst Forest Products
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.