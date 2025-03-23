Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,134 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $84,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,154.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,642,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $201.46 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $294.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.84.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

