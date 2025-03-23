PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 75,251.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,180 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PRA Group by 117.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.64. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

