The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 833,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,134 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $160,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,435,000 after acquiring an additional 710,311 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 129.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,587,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after buying an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

PNC stock opened at $173.35 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total transaction of $238,650.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,369,693.25. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,165. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.