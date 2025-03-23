Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $87,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,810.78. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.07.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ARW shares. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

