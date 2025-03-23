AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,605,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,837 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $82,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile



AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

