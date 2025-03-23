Bruce D. Hansen Purchases 6,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,765.75. The trade was a 2.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $4.36 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $866.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 286,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

UUUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

