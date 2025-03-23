Stacy W. Hilgendorf Sells 229 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 229 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $31,929.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,811.18. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:SFM opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $178.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.75.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.92.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprouts Farmers Market
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.