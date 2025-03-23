Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Director Purchases $50,713.81 in Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn V. Bohl acquired 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $50,713.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,467.88. The trade was a 23.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $528.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,612,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 184,615 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,003,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 829,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after buying an additional 398,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

