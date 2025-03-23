Mark White Acquires 3,953 Shares of Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Stock

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) insider Mark White purchased 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$10.09 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,881.82 ($25,082.90).

Capral Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Capral alerts:

Capral Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Capral’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. Capral’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Capral Company Profile

Capral Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers windows, doors, framing systems, curtain walls, window and door hardware, showers and robes, fencing products, sunshades and fixed louvres, Qubelok light fabrication products, cladding products, seating products, scaffolding products, and balustrading products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.