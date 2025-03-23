Nicholas Konat Sells 531 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Konat sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $74,037.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,335,953.94. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Konat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Nicholas Konat sold 8,755 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $1,203,112.10.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.9 %

SFM opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.75. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $178.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,198,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

