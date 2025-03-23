Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 39,021 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 166.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,021 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Celsius by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Celsius by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

