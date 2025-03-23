iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 113,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the previous session’s volume of 23,227 shares.The stock last traded at $80.95 and had previously closed at $81.25.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $977.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

