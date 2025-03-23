YouGov (LON:YOU) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 302 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 307 ($3.96), with a volume of 327557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($4.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on YouGov from GBX 810 ($10.46) to GBX 760 ($9.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 358.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 412.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £359.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

