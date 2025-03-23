YouGov (LON:YOU) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 302 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 307 ($3.96), with a volume of 327557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($4.04).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on YouGov from GBX 810 ($10.46) to GBX 760 ($9.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU
YouGov Stock Down 1.9 %
About YouGov
YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.
Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.
Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than YouGov
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.